Wendy Williams Through MAJOR Shade At Rachel Lindsay For Appearing On “The Bachelorette”

Dallas’ own Rachel Lindsay went on The Wendy Williams Show to talk about her life after reality television, and Williams did not hold back with her criticism.

Williams threw major shade at Lindsay and her fiance, Bryan Abasolo, almost to the point of condemning her for appearing on the show. Williams told Lindsay, “In the name of your father as a judge and your mom is a decent woman and your parents raised you well and put you through college and law school, only for you to find love on a reality show? I’m not going to front.”

Lindsay responded in the best way she could, saying, she couldn’t have done it “without the support of her family.” She continued, saying how could she “turn down an opportunity to represent African-American women in a positive way where they have been underrepresented?.”

Still, Williams was not satisfied. When Lindsay said she also had the opportunity to find love, Williams clapped back with, “No, you had a chance to be on TV and in every magazine is what I’m thinking.”

OUCH!

Check out the full interview below!

Via Guide Live