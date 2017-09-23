A Mysterious ‘Ghost Ship’ Has Washed Ashore On A Beach In Florida After Hurricane Irma

A “ghost ship” has appeared on Melbourne Beach in Florida…and no one is exactly sure how it got there.
The huge, two-masted sailboat has had its fair share of gawkers and photo-takers: but most agree it’s very eerie looking (check out all of the photos below).
From what people have been able to figure out, it’s probably traveled hundreds of miles (most likely from Key West) because of the devastation of Hurricane Irma.
Even weirder? A local sheriff’s office has identified the owner as being in jail.
Sources: WFLA Channel 8 and Twitter
