Fun Facts About Full House

On Sept 22, Full House turned 30 years old and to surprise fans on Netflix, Fuller House released new episodes on the day of the anniversary. Well, here are some facts that you may or may not know about the cast by E! News….

Bob Saget and Dave Coulier were roommates 13 years before the showstarted

Lori Laughlin was supposed to appear in only 6 episodes, but she became popular and stayed

The artwork on the fridge in the kitchen were made by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen

Theme song “Everywhere You Look” creators also created songs for Family Matters & Step By Step

Dave Coulier introduced Candace Cameron to her now husband Valeri Bure because Dave loves hockey

Dave met is now ex-wife Jayne Modean on “Grown Up Michelle” episode (divorced in ’92)

The grown up actors played a role to make the series “family friendly” for the kids

A 9th season was possible but John Stamos and Candace Cameron weren’t interested, so that’s why it ended

Scott Weinger who played Steve had two characters who were both named Steve

They were two sets of twins who played Nicky and Alee, first was Daniel and Kevin Renteria, then it was Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

The late Doris Roberts played Danny’s mother, but was played by Alice Hirson before Doris

Candace’s brother, Kirk Cameron played Cousin Steve before getting a role on Growing Pains

Coulier came up with “Cut it out” for Joey

DJ’s fictional middle school “Van Atta Junior High” is named after the show’s producer Don Van Atta

Stamos wanted a Full House movie in 09, with actors James Franco as Jesse, Steve Carell as Danny and Tracy Morgan as Joey

Scott Weigner is the voice of Aladdin

Candace and Andrea Barber wanted New Kids on the Block for the original show, but got them on Fuller House

The couch on Fuller House is the same one as the original show

John Stamos wanted a spinoff show of Full House and later announced Fuller House in 2015

Marco A. Salinas