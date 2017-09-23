[VIDEO] ‘Perez Hilton’ Gets Backlashed By Saying That Kylie Needs An ‘Abortion’

In a video posted by the blogger “Perez Hilton” or real name, Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. posted a video on his YouTube saying that Kylie Jenner should “get an abortion”.

According to US Magazine, Hilton received a huge backlash from viewers about the comment.

People took it all on to Twitter saying that he shouldn’t say that to Jenner, that he is sexist, etc.

Though, they’re some people who agree with Perez Hilton about the abortion.

Check out the video above and tell me what you think.

Marco A. Salinas