[VIDEO] ‘Perez Hilton’ Gets Backlashed By Saying That Kylie Needs An ‘Abortion’

Filed Under: abortion, backlash, blogger, Controversy, kylie jenner, Perez Hilton, pregnancy, pro life, pro-choice, video, Youtube

In a video posted by the blogger “Perez Hilton” or real name, Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. posted a video on his YouTube saying that Kylie Jenner should “get an abortion”.

According to US Magazine, Hilton received a huge backlash from viewers about the comment.

People took it all on to Twitter saying that he shouldn’t say that to Jenner, that he is sexist, etc.

Though, they’re some people who agree with Perez Hilton about the abortion.

Check out the video above and tell me what you think.

 

Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live