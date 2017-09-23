Watch Cool Time-Lapse Video Of Big Tex Getting Set Up For The State Fair Of Texas Yesterday

By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Big Tex, State Fair of Texas, Time-Lapse Video

So that’s how they do it!

We’re less than a week away from the State Fair of Texas, and Big Tex made his first appearance of the year yesterday: check out the amazing time-lapse video above!

The State Fair of Texas runs from Friday, September 29th-Sunday, October 22nd: full information here.

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live