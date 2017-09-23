Watch Cool Time-Lapse Video Of Big Tex Getting Set Up For The State Fair Of Texas Yesterday

So that’s how they do it!

We’re less than a week away from the State Fair of Texas, and Big Tex made his first appearance of the year yesterday: check out the amazing time-lapse video above!

The State Fair of Texas runs from Friday, September 29th-Sunday, October 22nd: full information here.

