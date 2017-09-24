Yesterland Farms in Canton Re-Opens After Devastating Spring Tornadoes

No tornadoes can keep the Texas spirit down.

Back in late April, tornadoes blew right through Canton Texas leaving behind heavy damage all across Van Zandt County. Months later the affects can hardly be seen. CBS DFW reports, Yesterland Farm in Canton sustained about $250,000 worth of damage after the tornadoes. Owners of the Yesterland took this as an opportunity to make improvements and add new additions. Owner Kama Bozeman says “We restored about eight buildings that were very heavily damaged from the storm. It took a summer of hard work to rebuild the area.” Over the weekend the farm reopened to all families with their Fall festival. More than 30 attractions, including roller coasters, wagon rides, and baby farm animals. When the sun goes down, the farm will turn into a spooky Fright Farm, including Zombie Paintball and a Horrid Hayride. Every Saturday the farm will close the night off with a fireworks celebration. Sounds like a great place to spend a nice Autumn day.