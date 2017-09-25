Australian Couple Has Dream Wedding Inside Costco

Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob spend so much time at their local Costco superstore, they decided to hold the most romantic moment of their lives there.

Surrounded by 90 friends and family, along with hundreds of strangers who just needed to get some shopping done, Sue and Bob had their ceremony and reception inside the food court. Sue walked down the tire aisle to exchange her vows.

Somethin different….a wedding at @costco? A post shared by Richard Smith (@rps88a) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

There's a wedding at Costco today haha A post shared by Nick Triantafillou (@xelfer) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

But perhaps the best part of the entire ceremony? Since guests were treated to food from the supermarket, it cost less than $10 per person to serve Costco staples pizza, hot dogs, and pies.

Via Mashable