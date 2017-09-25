Canine Corner: Crosby

Crosby is an adorable 5-month-old Black Lab mix. He was rescued from a shelter in rural Texas. He was very underweight when Legacy Humane Society found him, but after a few meals, he’s now a healthy boy.

Crosby is full of personality and loves to be with his people. In fact, on day three of living with his new foster mom, Crosby realized he wasn’t big enough to jump on the couch. But that didn’t stop him. He grabbed one of the big pillows and pulled it down to use as a ramp so he could climb up to his favorite lounging spot. Did we mention how smart he is?

Crosby is already crate- and potty-trained. He loves hanging out with his fur sister and will do best in a home with other four-legged babies. He also has a special rabbit toy that he takes with him everywhere. They sleep together, play together, eat together… they do everything together. So, his rabbit toy is also looking for a forever home since they cannot be separated. 😉