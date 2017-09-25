Canine Corner: Crosby

By Sybil Summers
(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)
Crosby is an adorable 5-month-old Black Lab mix. He was rescued from a shelter in rural Texas.  He was very underweight when Legacy Humane Society found him, but after a few meals, he’s now a healthy boy.
(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Crosby is full of personality and loves to be with his people. In fact, on day three of living with his new foster mom, Crosby realized he wasn’t big enough to jump on the couch. But that didn’t stop him. He grabbed one of the big pillows and pulled it down to use as a ramp so he could climb up to his favorite lounging spot. Did we mention how smart he is?
(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Crosby is already crate- and potty-trained. He loves hanging out with his fur sister and will do best in a home with other four-legged babies. He also has a special rabbit toy that he takes with him everywhere.  They sleep together, play together, eat together… they do everything together.  So, his rabbit toy is also looking for a forever home since they cannot be separated. 😉
(Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Crosby is fully vaccinated and has been neutered.  If you are interested in adopting this sweet boy please complete an online at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/ today.
(Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

 

See Crosby in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

