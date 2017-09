Cardi B has just become the first female rapper ever to top the charts of the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 without help from another artist in almost two decades.

Her single “Bodak Yellow” knocked out Taylor Swift for the #1 spot.

THANK YOU THANK THANK YOU ,I haven’t even showered son with all the running around😩😩😩😩I loveee you all each and everybody contributed for this .Ya made it happen for me !!!!! The number 1 WAY!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

-source via eonline.com