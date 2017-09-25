College Student Gets Locked In Cave For Three Days After School Field Trip; Survived By Licking Water Off Cave Walls

Lukas Cavar, 19, went on a beginner’s trip last Sunday as part of Indiana University’s “Caving Club.”

They made the short 20 mile trip from their campus in Bloomington to Sullivan Cave where somehow he got separated from the rest of the group. When Lukas found his way back to the entrance of the cave, he found the gate shut and padlocked.

He screamed for hours to no response, and could not get a cell phone signal to call for help. He was trapped for nearly three days, and as he didn’t have much food or water, survived by licking the moisture off of the cave’s walls. He says he spent most of his time alone talking to himself, napping, and forging for water.

Lukas was rescued after his parents didn’t hear a response after texting him last Monday. After they filed a missing person’s reports, cave officials returned to the cave and rescued him late in the night the following Tuesday.

Lukas confirmed that he would not be spelunking again anytime soon.

Via Fox 59