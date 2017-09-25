Luke Bryan Confirmed As Second Judge On “Americal Idol” Reboot

Though Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie were amongst those rumored to occupy the seat, Variety has confirmed that country superstar Luke Bryan will be sitting alongside Katy Perry on the judge’s panel on the upcoming reboot of American Idol.

Richie has reportedly been ruled out as a potential judge completely, but there’s a chance we could still see Puth on the panel. While we know Perry’s $25 million salary almost completely blew Idol’s budget talent for the upcoming season, they, along with ABC, declined to release the details on Bryan’s contract with the show and network.

Producers are determined to employ a three-judge panel, and with the show debuting in March and auditions underway time is running out! Ryan Seacrest has also already been long confirmed to return for the reboot.

Via Refinery 29