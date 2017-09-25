Mural Mistakes David Spade for Kurt Cobain

Filed Under: David Spade, Kurt Cobain, Meme, mural
(Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

A mural of David Spade is going viral for claiming that its Kurt Cobain.

The mural has gained quite the amount of attention for reasons people are just confused as to why David Spades face is next to Kurt Cobain’s famous quote. David Spade has been getting messages of this mural since it went up. Spade tweeted “Everybody is sending me this.” Artist LUSHSUX  put the mural up sometime last week in Linz, Austria. Turns out the mural is really an internet meme that went viral over a year ago. The meme just like the painting, features Spade with a quote from Neil Young that Cobain used in his suicide note “It’s better to burn out than fade away – Kurt Cobain RIP” Check out the pics below.

