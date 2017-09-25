Petting Your Chihuahua Is (NOT) So Relaxing

Anyone else have a devil dog chihuahua?

As much as you love your little chichi, admit it, the older they get the more evil they become. And it’s not just pure evil directed at strangers, it’s evil that shows up in your own house from time to time. All you want to do is sit down with you furbaby for some snuggles and pets. However, your Chihuahua just isn’t having it.

Meet Paul Rugg, who thinks loving on his little baby is just delightful. Relaxing even. However, it would appear as though the dog has a different opinion of what’s happening. In fact, it seems like this chichi downright hates being touched.

Good luck Paul! Glad to see you still have all your fingers!