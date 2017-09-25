President Trump Tells Irma Responders “Melania Really Wanted To Be Here.” Melania Is Standing Right Next To Him.

Last week, President Trump and First Lady Melania visited Fort Meyers, Florida to survey the aftermath caused by Hurricane Irma.

While speaking to a gathered group of first responders, the president sent regards on behalf of his absent wife, who according to the president, really wanted to be there. The only thing is Melania was definitely there, and she was definitely standing right next to her husband.

And here, we have video of Trump saying that Melania “really wanted to be here”…while she’s standing next to him. (h/t @MaverickofKain) pic.twitter.com/rvQCUo4RYB — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 21, 2017

Politics aside, we can imagine the president is probably incredibly tired right now, so we’ll just chalk it up to a tiny brain slip.

Still really funny, though.

Via Glamour