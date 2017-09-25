The Price Is Right Just Had The Craziest Five Minutes In The Entire Show’s 46 Year History (Video)

The Price is Right has been on the air for 46 seasons. Last Friday, we were all witnesses to the craziest two minutes in the entire show’s history.

Three contestants lined up next to the big wheel hoping to score a spot on the upcoming Showcase Showdown. All three contestants hit $1 spins, and won $10,000 each on their first spins. You can imagine how hyped the crowd was getting.

But it gets better. Host Drew Carey informed them that on a re-spin, landing on $1 nets you $25,000. Two of the contestants proceeded to do just that.

In a span of five minutes, the contestants won a combined $80,000.

The Price is Right will never be that hyped ever again!

Via BroBible