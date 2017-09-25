Tornado Weather, Cowboy Boots, And 14 Smells That Define Dallas

There’s so much to Dallas it’s next to impossible to experience everything in your lifetime. But at the very least, we have the smells to satisfy us!

There are plenty of smells and scents that are just quintessentially Dallas. Some are good, some are AMAZING, and some are pretty bad.

Here are 14 smells that are just so very Dallas!

Elotes and Home-Syle Tortillas Outside the Best Walk-Up Taquerias

Often this is the best part of going to Home Depot or Lowes!

This is Taco & Elote heaven…for real! 😋🌮🌽 A post shared by Zurit Ruiz (@zuritruiz) on Jan 24, 2016 at 7:03pm PST

The State Fair of Texas

Most of the time the Fair smells pretty exquisite. There’s tons of foods and treats to enjoy, but then you’ll get a waft of some combination of sweat, hay, and the building where they hold the pig races. The good is definitely worth the bad, however!

Because sometimes you just need a nap. #sharetheSFT #SFTLivestock #livestock #bigtex #statefairofTX A post shared by State Fair of Texas (@statefairoftx) on Feb 1, 2016 at 3:33pm PST

Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters

Good morning and Happy Saturday from downtown Oak Cliff A post shared by @lagyossarian on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Happy to announce a new roaster, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters. We are starting with their amazing Burundi. Available … https://t.co/0xnRx5spEP pic.twitter.com/Wwum9QSI9K — Alderaan Coffee (@AlderaanCoffee) July 16, 2017

Tornado Weather

It starts getting a little muggy, and you can feel and smell the air just getting a little thicker.

#dallassky #dallasclouds #dallas #anotherskypic Im in love with how the sky looks on the way home from dallas. A post shared by 🎀Brittany🎀 (@shayshaybakery) on Apr 26, 2015 at 4:08pm PDT

Food Trucks at Klyde Warren Park

Much like the State Fair, at any moment you could walk by three or four different trucks featuring an incredible range of food, and you can’t beat eating a big ol kabob or slice of pizza while people are trying to work out and exercise in the park!

All set! Time now for class with @dallasyogacenter – Presented by @CignaTogether #CignaKlydeWarrenPark A post shared by Klyde Warren Park (@klydewarrenpark) on Jan 30, 2016 at 8:06am PST

A New Rangers, Mavericks, Stars, or Cowboys Jersey

This could probably apply to any town with a professional team, but when your jersey is brand new and crisp, you can smell the pride just emanating from your back.

At home or on the road, look like a ✭ with classic #CowboysNation jerseys: https://t.co/7yFmuXE2mB pic.twitter.com/m9imHyVe8t — Cowboys Pro Shop (@CowboysProShop) September 22, 2017

The Dallas Arboretum

It smells just as pretty as it looks!

Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower. Join us at Autumn at the Arboretum, sponsored by @rogersobrien. pic.twitter.com/zBoMwcJv8v — Dallas Arboretum (@dallasarboretum) September 24, 2017

The Trinity River

Not all of these smells are necessarily good, but there are few things more Dallas than the Trinity River! We can only imagine what’s floating down around there to give off its signature scent.

Dallas Trinity River "Skyline Trail" maintenance road will face certain long term closure at Spur 366 bridge due to dangerous bank erosion. pic.twitter.com/VXJM1W9BLX — Ben Sandifer (@Ben_Sandifer) August 11, 2017

Hometown Brewery Tour

I recently heard they decided to add more #hops to the recipe. #brewery #craftbeer A post shared by Dustin Davis (@dustindavislsu) on Jul 7, 2015 at 8:53am PDT

Cowboys Boots

Leather never loses its luster!

Half Price Books

Much like leather, old books never lose their luster. Everyone whose walked inside a Half Price Books knows the distinct smell of the thousands of pages just waiting to be read!

#ThroughABookloversEyes This photo comes from @thehiddenlibrary. They hide books for other readers to find, enjoy and hide again. Thanks for stopping by to load up on hidden treasures! A post shared by Half Price Books (@halfpricebooks) on Feb 11, 2016 at 9:55am PST

Vehicle Exhaust

Like we said earlier, not all of these smells will be good! But if you’ve lived and driven anywhere in Dallas, you know the smell of exhaust can sneak through anything!

#BestInternationalSkyline #December2015 #Dallas #Texas #I30WestBound #FairParkCurve #DallasTraffic #DallasSky #Bluetiful A post shared by Paula : Bling Blinky of TEXAS (@blingblinkytexas) on Dec 19, 2015 at 11:00am PST

Fat Wads of Cash

J.R. Ewing anyone?

Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum is a wonderful place to ride or bike or take a walk, and there are so many restaurants it’s a walking tour of the best smells Dallas has to offer!

#art #deepellum #texas A post shared by Paloma (@lildove_28) on Feb 21, 2016 at 11:14am PST

I think I found my happy place… thank you Diane the Boss Lady for hooking it up so hardcore. I need a nap #thetroff A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on Nov 16, 2016 at 11:45am PST

Via Guide Live