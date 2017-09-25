[VIDEO] Bill Nye Crashes Bikini Dance Party In Elevator

(Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Some girls were having a good time in an elevator in Las Vegas on Friday, on their way up or down from a pool, dancing in their binkis, when the elevator stopped and Bill Nye The Science Guy walked in.

The women paused when the elevator stopped to let whoever had interrupted their dance party to come into the elevator. Needless to say they were extremely happy to see the popular Scientist who was giving a speech at the Life Is Beautiful festival. Sadly didn’t keep recording to see how the whole encounter would go.

However, Bill did recreate the video on Sunday at the International Aeronautics Conference in Adelaide, but it wasn’t nearly as epic (And it was filmed vertically so negative points there too).

