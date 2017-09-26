Allen Ranked As The Second Best City To Live In Nationally, Three Texas Cities Make Top 25

Allen, TX was just named one of the best cities to live in America. In fact, between a partnership with Money magazine and realtor.com, Allen was ranked as the second best city to live in the entire United States.

Allen was propelled to its ranking through its active economy, including $1.6 billion of developments in 2017, a growing tech sector, a strong school system, including their incredible football team, and various amenities the city boasts like Watters Creek, and the $91 million convention center which will begin serving the public in 2018.

The full Top Ten cities included:

1. Fishers, Indiana

2. Allen, Texas

3. Monterey Park, California

4. Franklin, Tennessee

5. Olive Branch, Mississippi

6. Dickinson, North Dakota

7. Lone Tree, Colorado

8. North Arlington, New Jersey

9. Schaumburg, Illinois

10. Bozeman, Montana

Also making the Top 25 include three other Texas towns, Grapevine at No. 19, followed by Wylie at No. 20, and Bedford at No. 23.

Via Plano Profile