Alvarado Senior Wins Homecoming With $575 Mum

Alvarado High School Senior Brittany Eicker wanted to do something big for her final Homecoming as a student. Eicker’s father has been making her homecoming mums since the fourth grade, but for her final year, she wanted to go bigger.

Brittany told her dad she was going to “blow his mind” with some ideas she had, but conceded as long as it was ” purple, white and silver, and shaped like Texas,” she didn’t care. Well check all of those items off the list, because her dad made the exact mum she requested, with the help of an expert. They hired some outside work; this job was too big for the both of them.

Lisa Campbell, a mum professional from Haltom City engineered the mum so it was lighter than it looked, installed a neck strap for support, and added all sports of artificial flowers, trinkets, ribbons. and a teddy bear.

The result? This MASSIVE, $575 mum befitting for a Texas High School Homecoming!

As Big As Texas. This is by far the largest homecoming mum I've seen. Nice work by Alvarado senior @BrittanyEicker #txhsfb @SportsDayHS pic.twitter.com/gctd8evZL8 — Tom Fox (@TomFoxPhoto) September 22, 2017

Via Guide Live