Christian Researcher Says Never Mind, Revises End Of The World Prediction To Mid-October

So this past Saturday (September 23) was supposed to be the end of the world according to Christian researcher and conspiracy theorist, David Meade.

He explained that last month’s solar eclipse, Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, were all marked in the Bible, and that his theory was confirmed with ancient markers on the Egyptian pyramids. He used the date of the solar eclipse, August 21, and the biblical significance of the number “33” to determine that 33 days after the solar eclipse, September 23, would bring an end “to the world as we know it.”

Well as you could have probably guessed, the world did not end September 23. Well it turns out that Meade just made a tiny little mistake, and the world wasn’t supposed to end this weekend at all! What a truly coincidental turn of events!

Meade revealed the actual date of the end of the world as in mid-October. He wrote, “The actual event of the beginning of the Tribulation occurs on October 15. That’s when the action starts. Hold on and watch — wait until the middle of October and I don’t believe you’ll be disappointed.”

Meanwhile, there’s an entertainer and public speaker named David Meade who has no affiliation with the end of the world, but still has thousands of people berating him online. Please do not tweet this David Meade!

Arrived here to talk about the end of the world? Well, read this before getting in touch pls 🙂 pic.twitter.com/SqKlQyVfLW — David Meade (@DavidMeadeLive) September 24, 2017

Via NY Daily News