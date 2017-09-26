Donald Trump Insults The Dallas Cowboys On Twitter, Backtracks 15 Minutes Later After Realizing They Stood For The Anthem

It always helps to make sure you know what you’re talking about before you take to Twitter.

Last night the Dallas Cowboys took a knee before the National Anthem. The team wanted the rest of the country to know that they kneel in solidarity with other players and teams over the issue of equality in this country.

Well, as we were all expecting, Trump has weighed in on the issue. And apparently, before knowing the whole story. The President actually took pride in the anger the Arizona fans expressed over the Cowboys kneeling, even though it was before the anthem. Trump tweeted…

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Less than 15 minutes later, Trump was already backtracking on that statement. Trump tweeted…

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Ok, just because you add “but” to your next tweet doesn’t really change the fact that you insulted Dallas minutes before.