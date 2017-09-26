How Much It Really Costs To Make The Iphone 8

With the new Iphone 8 coming out, people are already wondering how they’re going to afford that crazy price. But have you ever been curious as to how much it really costs, like costs Apple to make one? Well we have your answer!

The research firm IHS Markit, has reported that the total cost of materials needed to make an Iphone 8 is roughly about $247.51. The Iphone 8 Plus material cost is around $288.08.

That’s crazy! Considering the phone will cost $699 plus taxes and the Iphone 8 Plus costing $799.

CEO Tim Cook recently defended product costs saying, “If you look across our product lines, you can buy an iPad today for under $300,” Cook told Fortune in a recent interview. “You can buy an iPhone, depending upon which one you select, for in that same kind of ballpark. And so these are not for the rich. We obviously wouldn’t have over a billion products that are in our active installed base if we were making them for the rich.”

IHS weighed in saying, “From our [bill of materials] analysis, we can see that Apple invested heavily in the camera capabilities of the iPhone 8 Plus due to the increase in component costs,” said Wayne Lam, principal analyst, mobile devices and networks for IHS Markit. “Based on these investments, we expect improvements not only in the optics in the dual camera module, but also in computationally intensive requirements of the portrait lighting capture feature that rely on the graphical horsepower and neural engine (AI) of the A11 Bionic chip.”

-source via foxnews.com