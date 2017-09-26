Justin Bieber Clowns Niall Horan With Parody Picute Of “Flicker” Album Cover

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Two of the biggest stars on the planet appear to be pretty tight with another.

They’re close enough to clown each other online, which is exactly what Bieber did over the weekend.  The pair were hanging out Sunday when Bieber prodded Horan to recreate the cover, which is an incredibly close picture of Horan’s face.

And the Biebs wasn’t done there.  He later uploaded a picture to his Instagram parodying the album cover, with a picture WAY too close of his face.  It’s hilarious!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

So who did it better?

Via Billboard

