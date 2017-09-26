Justin Bieber Clowns Niall Horan With Parody Picute Of “Flicker” Album Cover

Two of the biggest stars on the planet appear to be pretty tight with another.

They’re close enough to clown each other online, which is exactly what Bieber did over the weekend. The pair were hanging out Sunday when Bieber prodded Horan to recreate the cover, which is an incredibly close picture of Horan’s face.

My album 'flicker' is available to pre order now . https://t.co/EgTeCwvafx pic.twitter.com/c2DLIGe9L9 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 22, 2017

Justin Bieber and Niall Horan hanging out. (via Justin Bieber's IG story) pic.twitter.com/qHpW2mcV4H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 25, 2017

And the Biebs wasn’t done there. He later uploaded a picture to his Instagram parodying the album cover, with a picture WAY too close of his face. It’s hilarious!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

So who did it better?

Via Billboard