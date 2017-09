The best part of a vanilla cone is when your server nails the squiggle loop at the top of your soft serve. Unfortunately, when it’s self serve, it’s impossible to recreate that look. More than likely your ice cream ends up look like the leaning tower of Pisa.

If you’ve ever aspired to getting that perfect soft serve look, this video is just for you! Not only is it the tallest soft serve cone you’ve ever seen, but it’s also perfectly aligned.

Just a flick of the wrist. #imgur A post shared by imgur (@imgur) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Seriously, it doesn’t get any better than that!