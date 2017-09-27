Bar-On-Wheels, Beer Haven, Rolls into State Fair of Texas with 60 Different Draft Taps

While amusement rides and fried food might be all the rage at the State Fair of Texas, let’s not forget about another important part. The beer! Beer is definitely a big part of the fair and concession operator for Beer Haven, Brett Enright, might just agree to this.

If you haven’t seen Beer Haven around in the last couple of years, be sure to check it out this year. A 58-foot-long truck complete with 60 draft taps is what makes this beautiful Beer Haven. Fair attendees can choose from all sorts of craft beers including a few local favorites from Texas Ale Project and Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

The best part? The truck is conveniently located at the base of the Texas Star Ferris wheel (you can’t miss it) where tables and nearby options are also found. Enright’s previous setup included what he referred to as “the world’s largest mobile brewery.” This was a second truck with a built-in brewery system and canning line. But according to Enright, he isn’t bringing the brewery this year. Instead, he’s making way and setting up a barbecue pit that’s 30 feet long by the beer garden that will serve half-chicken dinners with beans and coleslaw; pulled pork tacos, brisket or shredded turkey-leg meat, and beef and pork ribs. Sounds like quite the complement.

With the fair set to officially open Friday, September 29, we’re sure Beer Haven will be a hot spot at this year’s State Fair.