Bill Gates Doesn’t Quite Have The Hang Of “Dabbing”

(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

God bless Bill Gates for trying!

By now, we all know how to dab right? It’s pretty simple, you lean in a little bit and basically bury your head into your bent elbow. Here’s a quick tutorial…

Pretty easy, right? Wrong. Believe it or not, some people just can’t do this move, including billionaire Bill Gates. However, we have to applaud his effort in trying!

Now, this clip is from sometime last year. We aren’t sure why it’s going viral again, but we’re so happy it is! Blogger Kevin LeSean somehow managed to catch Bill Gates in a dabbin’ mood. Skip to around the 3:30 minute mark.

Seriously, this is greatness!

