Blade Runner 2049 Director Reveals He Wanted David Bowie for Villain Role

More news keeps coming out as Blade Runner 2049 approaches release.

While on the press tour director Denis Villeneuve told Metro that he originally wanted David Bowie as the villain Niander Wallace. “Our first thought [for the character] had been David Bowie, who had influenced Blade Runner in many ways. ‘When we learned the sad news, we looked around for someone like that.” Fortunately they found another rock star to fill in, Oscar winner Jared Leto. In the film the villain Niander Wallace is blind and it’s been said that Leto wore contact lenses that made him blind for the entire shoot. He even had to have an assistant with him at all times to keep him from running into things while on set.