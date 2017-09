On Monday Sept. 25, 2017, Netflix announced that it has plans to bring it’s streaming entertainment to air flights in 2018.

As anyone who has ever tried to use a streaming service mid-flight knows that it is virtually impossible. Netflix is going to change that by using 36% less bandwidth.

But not all airlines have jumped on board just yet. So far only Virgin America, Qantas, Aeromexico, and Virgin Australia have signed on with the media giant.

-source via cntraveler.com