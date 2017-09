Following the like of Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato announced the release of a brand new, in-depth documentary of the pop star, and now we have a release date.

Demi Lovato will be releasing Simply Complicated on YouTube October 17th.

#SimplyComplicated has been a long time in the making & is so special to me. Can't wait to share it on Oct. 17th! https://t.co/1h6ve5kHuV — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 26, 2017

The documentary will provide an in-depth look of her life when she’s not onstage, allowing fans to understand what life is like in the limelight as well as her struggles with mental health. ¬†Look for the documentary on YouTube October 17th!

Via Billboard