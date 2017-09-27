‘Game Of Thrones’ Concert Experience Announces 2018 World Tour, Comes To Dallas In September

If you’re experiencing some Game of Thrones withdrawals, and do not feel like waiting until 2019 for the eighth and final season, why not have HBO bring the Game of Thrones experience to you?
Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones‘ Emmy-nominated composer will be leading an entire orchestra on a World Tour featuring the music of Westeros and beyond. The show will not only consist of the best music from the Emmy-winning show, they will also be accompanied by a n extravagant visual display featuring footage from the show to make up the complete Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience.
Djawadi said in a statement, “The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”
A full list of tour dates can be found below, and yes, they have a stop in Dallas, September 16th at the American Airlines Center!
05/08 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
05/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
05/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotel Arena
05/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
05/16 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
05/18 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
05/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
05/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Antwerps Sportpaleis
05/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/25 – Belfast, IE @ The SSE Arena
05/27 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena
05/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
06/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/04 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
06/08 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
09/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/06 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
09/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/18 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
09/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
09/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/29 – Boston, MA @ DCU Center
09/30 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ AllState Arena
10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
