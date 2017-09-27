Guy Fieri Will Be At The Texas State Fair In October

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 04: Chef and television personality Guy Fieri holds hamburgers in the kitchen during a welcome event for Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Quad Resort & Casino on April 4, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The restaurant opens on April 17. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

This October the Texas State Fair will be hosting a special guest.

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown, will be at the State Fair of Texas on October 11 to co-host a cooking competition known as the Carnival Kids BBQ Challenge.

The competition is for children in the Texas 4-H Association.  For those that don’t know, it’s a youth development program that is part of Texas A&M.

Competitors will be judged by local food and barbecue enthusiasts, and the winner will get a free Carnival cruise.

-source via guidelive.com

