Guy Fieri Will Be At The Texas State Fair In October

This October the Texas State Fair will be hosting a special guest.

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown, will be at the State Fair of Texas on October 11 to co-host a cooking competition known as the Carnival Kids BBQ Challenge.

The competition is for children in the Texas 4-H Association. For those that don’t know, it’s a youth development program that is part of Texas A&M.

Competitors will be judged by local food and barbecue enthusiasts, and the winner will get a free Carnival cruise.

