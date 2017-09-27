Justin Timberlake Finalizing Deal to Preform at Superbowl LII Halftime Show

Filed Under: Halftime Show, Justin Timberlake, Superbowl

Should we give Justin another shot? I think it’s time for a redemption preformance.

Us Weekly reports that 10-time Grammy winner Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LII in 2018. All of us remember his last Superbowl performance, when he pulled off part of Janet Jackson costume revealing her breast. It would be 14 years since the infamous wardrobe malfunction heard around the world. The incident even caused the Federal Communications Commission to issue a five-second delay during all live performances on television. Last year Lady Gaga preformed and took our breath away. Super Bowl LII will take place on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

