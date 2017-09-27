Justin Timberlake In Talks To Perform Super Bowl Half Time Show

After 13 years, Justin Timberlake could be returning to the Super Bowl half time stage for Super Bowl LII.

It’s reported that the pop artist is in final talks with the NFL to secure a deal. Timberlake last performed in the 2004 Super Bowl that included that all too famous controversial moment when Justin ripped off a piece of Janet Jackson’s bustier exposing her breast on live TV.

There’s also a rumor that Jay-Z might make a surprise appearance but currently no confirmation on that as of yet.

-source via cbssports.com