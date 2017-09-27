Man Pulls 6-Foot Snake with Bare Hands from Neighbor’s Toilet

It’s one of our worst fears. Going to the bathroom to relieve yourself only to find a snake in the toilet. Luckily, if you live in Lattimore, North Carolina, you probably have a good neighbor that will help you with that. Mike Greene did just that when his 88-year-old neighbor found himself in a rather sssstrange situation. Turns out the elderly man has a problem with snakes entering his house several times in the past. However, this was no match for Greene when he found the snake curled deep inside the toilet. He bravely pulls the 6-foot snake with his bare hands and casually walks around the house to set it free outside.

You can watch the full video here.

 

