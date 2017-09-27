Mark Cuban Lends Mavericks’ Team Plane To J.J. Barea To Take Supplies To Puerto Rico

Mark Cuban is not one to boast of his humanitarian efforts, so we’re going to do it for him.

The Mavericks owner lent his plane to point guard J.J. Barea in order for Barea to travel to his native Puerto Rico with a multitude if supplies in order to assist in the relief effort caused by Hurricane Maria. The category 4 storm has caused tens of billions of dollars in damages and has knocked out power to the entire island.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle explained Barea’s involvement in the delivery of supplies, “That’s a situation that he’s got to take care of. Mark gave him our team plane. They loaded up a bunch of stuff, supplies, etc., to take over to Puerto Rico, and they’re going to turn around and come back. He’s going to take his mom and grandmother back with him, and my understanding is his dad is going to stay over there and slug it out with all of the recovery efforts.”

#Repost 🙏🏾 This morning @jjbarea11 boarded the Mavs charter full of supplies heading to Puerto Rico. Thinking of him and PR🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 A post shared by Big Rob (@bigtallrob) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Barea is the only active player in the NBA from Puerto Rico, and will miss the Mavericks’ first day of training camp to travel home. He also started an online fundraiser in order to raise donation efforts.

Via WFAA