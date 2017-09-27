This Flight Is Being Labeled As The Shortest Flight In The U.S.

According to United Airlines, they now have the shortest flight trip in the U.S. .

In June, the airline began to operate a flight from San Francisco to Santa Rosa, CA and it only lasts roughly sixteen minutes!

Even it’s the shortest air flight in the U.S., it’s not the shortest in the world. That title is given to Scottish-based airliner Loganair. It flies only 1.7 miles between the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray.

And in case you were wondering, the longest flight is owned by Qatar Airways. That flight is from Doha, Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand in a measly 16 hours and 23 minutes.

-source via cntravel.com