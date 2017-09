There are a lot of things we wish we could change about Twitter, but they seemed to have nailed the length individual tweets could be from the get go. If you can’t say what you have to in 140 characters, maybe it was never meant to be.

However, Twitter has decided to beta test an increase in the character limit for tweets, doubling the current 140 characters to 280.

Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔 We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. 👇https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL — Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017

Of course, the Twitter reaction was swift and fierce, and some of the responses have been pretty hilarious.

A good third option is, besides "140" or "280" characters, would be that none of us ever tweets again and we all read and talk to each other — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) September 26, 2017

280 characters? Now @Twitter almost has as many characters as #TheMuppets! https://t.co/D5xifbFS19 — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) September 26, 2017

Don't need 280 characters to type U bum. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) September 26, 2017

Am I one of the select few people who got 280 characters? I don't know! But perhaps the best way to find out is to keep this tweet going and — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 26, 2017

literally my only talent was being able to think of tweets exactly 140 characters long. i don't know if I will be able to alter this to 280. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 26, 2017

Via EW