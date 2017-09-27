Users Who Have Downloaded iOS 11 Experiencing Much Shorter Battery Lives Than Before

The new iOS software offers a lot for the iPhone users who have downloaded, although it appears to come at a price.

Users who have downloaded the new software unfortunately have been experiencing severe drains in their battery life. Security firm Wandera analyzed 50,000 “moderate to heavy iPhone and iPad users” who ran either iOS 10 or 11, and compared the battery performance in both systems. Wandera found that devices utilizing iOS 11 ran through a full battery in just 96 minutes,while those with iOS 10 ran through a full battery in 240 minutes.

Even without the study, people have noticed their shorter battery lives, and have been tweeting their displeasure.

The only thing that impresses me with the new iOS 11 is how much quicker my phone battery drains. Good job, Apple. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LeC6Dn72jz — Skyler (@skylerandcoffee) September 21, 2017

Dear IOS 11, please give us our battery life back. sincerely,

everyone — Cole Borden (@BordenCole) September 22, 2017

Actual reenactment of my iPhone’s battery life after upgrading to iOS 11 Down to 65% at 9:30am?! pic.twitter.com/RQljIe091N — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 20, 2017

It should be an easy fix for Apple, however, and should be included in their next update. For the time being, users can save their battery life through closing apps they are not currently using, and by switching to Low Power mode.

Via HIGHSNOBIETY