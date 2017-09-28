Ford Introduces It’s First $100K Pickup Truck

The Ford F-Series pickup is probably known as one of the biggest selling trucks around. So it’s no surprise that the auto company is taking it one step further by introducing their new F-Series Super Duty Limited. The cost for this brand new luxury pickup?

$100,000. That’s right! It’s Ford’s first pickup with a price tag that high. The truck starts at $82,130 for an F-250 4×4, and a fully loaded F-450 4×4 Limited dually rings up at $95,750. So after taxes and such you are easily looking at a six figure price tag.

Every Super Duty Limited will come loaded with a long list of standard features that includes a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, panoramic moon roof, unique two-tone Camelback leather upholstery, a microfiber suede headliner and a 6.7-liter V8 diesel engine.

