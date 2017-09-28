Ford Introduces It’s First $100K Pickup Truck

Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Ford, new, super duty, Trucks
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Ford F-Series pickup is probably known as one of the biggest selling trucks around.  So it’s no surprise that the auto company is taking it one step further by introducing their new F-Series Super Duty Limited.  The cost for this brand new luxury pickup?

$100,000.  That’s right!  It’s Ford’s first pickup with a price tag that high.   The truck starts at $82,130 for an F-250 4×4, and a fully loaded F-450 4×4 Limited dually rings up at $95,750.  So after taxes and such you are easily looking at a six figure price tag.

Every Super Duty Limited will come loaded with a long list of standard features that includes a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, panoramic moon roof, unique two-tone Camelback leather upholstery, a microfiber suede headliner and a 6.7-liter V8 diesel engine.

-source via foxnews.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live