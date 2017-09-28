Here’s What the Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ Sounds Like When Recited as Sports Commentary

Filed Under: Commentator, funny, Mr. Brightside, Sports, Sports Commentary, the Killers
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

One of the most notable things about sporting events is the commentary that follows. From intense play-by-play crescendos to victory screams, commentators really bring the vibe to sporting events. ABC sportscaster, Gerard Whateley, can even do this outside of sports.

The commentator recently uploaded a video of him reciting The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” as sports commentary and it’s actually really, really good. It sounds like a slow start at first but after the first verse, you’ll feel as if a goal was scored somewhere in this song. See the full video below for yourself!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live