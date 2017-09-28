Justin Bieber Admits The One Thing He’d Change In His Life: “I Want To Find A Girlfriend.”

Justin Bieber has had a pretty high-profile dating history.

He’s had relationships with Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin, and most famously, Selena Gomez, just to name a few.  And at one point, he was even seen hanging our with Kourtney Kardashian, which sparked a whole slew of rumors about the two.

However, it finally appears that the Biebs might be ready to settle down, at least so he says.  At a Make-A-Wish Q&A in Australia, Bieber was asked what would be the one thing he’d change about his life.  Bieber admitted, “I want to, honestly, find a girlfriend.”

Now the Biebs doesn’t have any immediate plans to get married soon.  “Not right now, but, like, soon,” he added.

