Pennywise The Dancing Clown Nail Art Is Here Just In Time For Halloween!

The world is obsessed with the movie IT right now, so you can expect this Halloween to see plenty of people dressed like its villain, Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

There’s no doubt that Pennywise inspired looks will be entering the mainstream fashion and beauty worlds, and the first step is here. IT nails are all over right now. People aren’t just painting their nails with tiny balloons, paper boats, and portraits of Pennywise’s face; there are some who are adding real hair and props to complete the look!

They all look creepy, and all look pretty cool!

Vocês pediram e aqui está… 🎈Unhas Decoradas IT A COISA (Palhaço Pennywise)🤡 . . . – Passo a passo completo no canal! 🎪 A post shared by Larissa Leite (Unhas da Lalá) (@unhasdalala) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

POP POP POP #it #itnails #nailart @itmovieofficial A post shared by margiiieeee (@margiiieeeenails) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Via Seventeen