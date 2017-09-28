The State Fair Opens Tomorrow! Here’s A Guide For All Those First Timers Who Have Never Been!

We are closer than we’ve ever been to the State Fair. Gates open tomorrow for a glorious month of fried food, Midway games, and the World’s Tiniest Horse.

For a lot of us in DFW, we’ve experienced the wonder and magic of the State Fair. There are plenty of Texans who have never been, and there are plenty of new Texans who have no idea what the Fair is all about.

For all of those first timers who have never been to the State Fair before, we have a nifty little guide so you can get the most out of your first visit.

Food

Fletcher’s Corny Dog

The best. The GOAT of Fair fare. They’re celebrating their 75th anniversary at Fair Park this year, and every Friday, the first 75 customers at each of their seven stands can score a free dog!

Funnel Cake Queso Burger

The Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger & Gulf Coast Fish Bowl took home @StateFairOfTX awards https://t.co/mK8LexoCSY pic.twitter.com/1aCdZOoPZK — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 28, 2017

Sutter’s Salt Water Taffy

Rides

Texas Star Ferris Wheel

Countdown to the State Fair of Texas: The view from the Texas Star Ferris Wheel in 2000 pic.twitter.com/fscs0x8l1w — Texas Pop Culture (@TexasPopCulture) September 27, 2017

Swan Boats

A10). A must-see sight? The swan paddle boats at Texas Fair Park. Charming or what? #TL_Chat (cc: @TravelLeisure) pic.twitter.com/37OBLV3RDY — Sun Country Airlines (@SunCountryAir) July 14, 2015

What To See

Chevrolet Main Stage Concert Series

ATTN Texas artists! You could be the next performer on the @Chevrolet Main Stage at the State Fair of TX! Apply at https://t.co/ax1VmysgRa pic.twitter.com/DPYnV1l2op — HOB Music Forward (@HOBMusicForward) April 26, 2017

Hall of State

Recognizing 100 years since the U.S. entered in WWI, the Hall of State exhibit showcases a collection of wartime memorabilia. #BigTex pic.twitter.com/L09kNK0BZk — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) September 28, 2017

Starlight Parade

Other Things To Know

When to go

Avoid weekends if possible as they’re by far the busiest times to attend the Fair. Also, October 13 and October 20 are Dallas ISD fair days, and October 14 plenty of Longhorns and Sooners will be in town for the Red River classic, so expect high volumes of fairgoers.

Parking

There is plenty of off site parking in the surrounding neighborhoods, though there is on-site parking available for $15 as well as $30 to valet, and the DART will drop you off directly in front of the entrance to Fair Park.

Discounts

There are PLENTY of ways to save a ton of cash while you’re visiting, including discounts for attending on certain days. Check out all the ways to save HERE!

Via Star Telegram