So we all know that James Corden loves to spend his time singing with today’s hottest pop stars for his famous “carpool karaoke” segment from his late night talk show.

However, this week he decided to switch it up a bit and spend a little time with Channing Tatum as he helped the talk show host get into shape “Magic Mike” style and hopefully land a part in the “Magic Mike Live” show.

Check out the clip below!

-source via billboard.com