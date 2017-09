Today, September 29, is National Coffee Day!

To celebrate, businesses across DFW are offering all who visit a free cup, and since the holiday (and this is a holiday!) falls on a Friday, some places are even offering their deals all weekend long!

If you want to get your fix for free this morning in DFW, you might want to stop at any of these spots, or perhaps all of them!

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! pic.twitter.com/siFjvnXB4y — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 25, 2017

Celebrate your coffee ❤️ on #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29! Get a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! ☕️ Tag the special person you'll be sharing your free coffee with! 🎉 A post shared by dunkindonuts (@dunkindonuts) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

Free next weekend? So is our coffee! Free coffee all weekend long. 9/29-10/1 (US/CAN) KrispyKreme.com/NationalCoffeeDay A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

Drink a Great Cup, Do a Good Thing. Every purchase of Anniversary Blend supports Coffee Kids youth mentorship in Risaralda, Colombia. Stop by your Peet’s coffeebar to receive a FREE small cup of coffee when you purchase 1 lb. of Anniversary Blend. A post shared by Peet's Coffee (@peetscoffee) on Mar 31, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Monday Motivation provided by your local 7-Eleven & made even sweeter with the #7Rewards app! 📷: @agirleatingtexas A post shared by 7-Eleven (@7eleven) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Via WFAA