Demi Lovato Reveals The Moment That Led To Her Sobriety: “I Had Hit Rock Bottom.”

Demi Lovato has been clean and sober for five years.

She still admits it’s something she fights everyday, and in a new interview with Jonathan Ross, she explained her “dark days,” of her life, and revealed the moment she knew it was time to kick her addiction.

Her family had staged interventions for her in the past, but the final straw was when they told Demi they were leaving and abandoning her forever. Lovato recalled, “The final one, everyone was like, ‘We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving.’ That was the moment when I thought, ‘Okay, I really need to get help and get sober.’ This time I knew… I had hit rock bottom and I just needed to do this for myself.” Lovato’s parents even went so far as to ban her from seeing her 15-year-old sister, Madison De La Garza, who is now 15.

That final intervention, was thankfully, the final push Demi needed, and now hopes to use her story to help others battling similar problems. She said, “I went through some tough times and went to treatment for some struggles that I had and now I’ve come out the other side. I use my stories to help others and inspire them to get the help they need.”

