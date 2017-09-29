Giant Rat That Fell From The Trees Discovered To Be New Species

The people of the Solomon Islands have been trying to tell researchers and scientists of the giant rats that live on the islands for the past 20 years.

For years, however, nobody could prove these giant rats existed, until one of these rats fell from the trees in November 2015.  Hikuna Judge, a ranger from a nearby conservation area, witnessed the rat’s fall, and brought it in for further study.

He sent the rat’s remains to Australia, where it was discovered this rat was unlike anything ever seen before.  Weighing more than two pounds, and up to 1.5 feet long, the Vangunu giant rat is up to four times larger than the common city rat, and is the first brand new species discovered on the Solomon Islands in 80 years.

The rat was initially discovered by a logger, and timber companies have logged almost 90% of the island’s trees, squeezing the reamaning rat population into an area just 31 square miles.  The next stop after discovery, is to saving it.

Via National Geographic

