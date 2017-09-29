Italian Woman Becomes First To Marry Herself: “You Can Have A Fairytale Even Without The Prince.”

Lauri Mesi firmly believes that “each of us must first of all love ourselves.”

She took that notion to heart, inviting a small group of 70 friends and family members to her wedding, where she married herself. Proponents of this growing trend known as “sologamy,” say it is about “self-love and acceptance.”

Two years ago, after the end of a 12 year relationship, Mesi decided that if she had not found her soul mate by the time she was 40, she would marry herself. Well, 40-years-old came, and Mesi had not found the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, so she went through with the ceremony. She told the newspaper La Repubblica, “If one day I find a man with whom I can plan a future I’ll be happy, but my happiness does not depend on him.”

She acknowledges that marrying yourself “isn’t for everyone,” and she has had a her fair share of detractors. To them, Mesi says, “nothing and no-one can turn off my smile”.

Via BBC