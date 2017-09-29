Kim Cattrall Says ‘Sex And The City 3’ Won’t Be Happening Thanks To Her

Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, announcement, confirms, Kim Cattrall, Movies, Sarah Jessica Parker, September, Sex and the city, Twitter
(Photo credit should read MAX NASH/AFP/Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Friday Sept. 29, 2017 that a third “Sex in the City” film will not be happening.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker told Extra. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

She also revealed that the primary reason for the movie falling through was due to fellow cast mate Kim Cattrall.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have yet to comment.

-source via toofab.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live