Kim Kardashian Describes Caitlyn Jenner As A “Liar” And “Not A Good Person” After Release Of New Memoir

This upcoming season of Keeping up with the Kardashians is already going to jam-packed with the tri-pregnancies, and if that wasn’t enough, it looks like the relationship between Kim and step-father Caitlyn Jenner isn’t exactly at its best.

Jenner released a controversial memoir, The Secrets of My Life last April, with ex-wife Kris Jenner saying it was “all made up.” It seems Kim echoes her sentiments, in a preview clip from the upcoming new season of KUWTK.

Particularly, Kim has harsh words for the way Caitlyn described her father, Robert Kardashian’s motives for defending O.J. Simpson during his infamous murder trial. Kim reads in the clip, “It says in Caitlyn’s book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty, but joined the defense team to get back at his re-married ex. Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty.” All three Kardashian daughters express their anger at, what they believe, to be false sentiments, furious that Caitlyn would make up lies to sell a book.

Kim criticizes Caitlyn for saying she only made “slight” changes to the final edit of her book after presenting Kim an incomplete copy. She concludes the clip saying, “My relationship with Caitlyn was strained. I was just trying to be respectful. But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you.”

